South African Airways cancelled nearly 40 domestic and international flights this week as it awaits for a £106 million bailout from the government.

The airline’s problems stem from its geographical location, inefficient fuel-thirsty fleet and poor regional demand.

However, operators with a strong presence in South Africa are continuing to book with the airline.

“We are booking with SAA and carrying on booking as we would normally," Ash Sofat, chief executive of safari specialist Somak Holidays, told TTG.

"We recognise that they have had some difficulties but from what I know of that, I see no problem going forward.”