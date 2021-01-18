The surge in demand for domestic breaks has led Exodus and Headwater to unveil a range of UK breaks.

Four new Exodus itineraries cover Cornwall, south Wales and the Scottish Highlands, with three walking and one cycling package.

The seven-day Swansea to St Davids cycling tour rides the Gower Peninsula on a guided itinerary and is from £1,499pp, excluding bike hire, while a five-night walking break on Cornwall’s north and south coasts is from £999.

Exodus senior product manager Tom Wilkinson said: “Our goal was to provide the Exodus experience that our clients know and love but staying closer to home.

“Our new collection visits some fascinating places across the UK and accompanied by a passionate and knowledgeable leader. By cycling and walking as much as possible, travellers will see places that they may otherwise miss, and can discover some of our own country’s truly spectacular landscapes.”

Meanwhile, Headwater has added 27 new UK walking and cycling breaks following a 71% increase in demand from May to December this year.

New regions include Norfolk, Northern Ireland and Cornwall, with trips from Oxford to Bath, the Cotswold Way and Wainwright’s Coast to Coast route.

The operator said advance bookings for the self-guided trips were up 39%.

Headwater’s eight-night self-guided Oxford to Bath Cycle is from £1,529pp including accommodation with breakfast, bike hire, GPS route maps and navigation app, luggage transfers and services of a local rep.