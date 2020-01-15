SAA cancelled nearly 40 domestic and international flights earlier this week as it awaits for a £106 million bailout from the government.

The airline has struggled to turn a profit in recent years due to issues ranging from its its geographical location, older, less fuel-efficient aircraft, and declining regional demand.

However, operators with a strong presence in South Africa are continuing to book with the airline.

“We are booking with SAA and carrying on booking as we would normally," Ash Sofat, chief executive of safari specialist Somak Holidays, told TTG.

"We recognise that they have had some difficulties but from what I know of that, I see no problem going forward.”