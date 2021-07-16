Online Travel Training (OTT) has been ordered to pay around £36,000 to a former employee after a tribunal upheld his claim of victimisation.
Business development manager Matthew Weinreb was dismissed from the company on grounds of misconduct after making complaints about sexism and racism.
The tribunal dismissed Weinreb’s separate claims against OTT of harassment and discrimination.
It was agreed at a remedy hearing last week (14 July) OTT would pay Weinreb around £36,000, although the exact amount will be confirmed in a written judgement.
Julia Feuell, managing director of OTT, said: “While the tribunal dismissed the claims of harassment and discrimination, we remain disappointed that the tribunal supported the claim for victimisation.
"We have noted that the award in relation to this finding includes £23,000 for loss of earnings and £12,000 for injury to feelings. We are waiting for the written judgement in relation to these awards and shall be studying it once it is published.
"We have always taken the issue of respect in the workplace seriously and we remain committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment."