With the introduction of the UK’s traffic light system, the need for a human travel agent has never been greater.

Clients need expert guidance through the process of booking a holiday in the current climate for reassurance, and to ensure they can make the most of their trip. I therefore felt it extremely important that, as a travel agent, I fully understood the regulations and processes to help my travelling clients – and to encourage others to book.



And there is no better way to do this than by gaining first-hand knowledge and experience, from the initial PCR test to the in-resort experience. So when Portugal was placed on the UK’s green list and opened up to British travellers, I set about organising my personal mini-fam to the Algarve.

Having researched Portugal’s entry requirements, I understood I needed a PCR certificate issued within 72 hours of travel. The timing is critical, and as I had limited time, I used my local chemist who have a 24-hour walk-in testing service, which cost £100. Cheaper postal or courier service tests, which can reduce the cost to as little as £20 with certain tour operators, are available for those occasions when time isn’t of the same essence.

Next on my check list was to sort out the tests for my return to the UK. As Portugal is on the green list, I needed to organise a lateral flow or PCR test in-resort to meet the UK’s pre-departure test requirement, and to book a day two test for my return.