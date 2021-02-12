The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga.

Driven by an understanding that our guests want the reassurance of the vaccine, and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too, we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

To inform our decision, we have spent the last few weeks and months speaking to our guests.

People told us quite clearly that they have come this far and want the reassurance of vaccination before they travel, and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too.

Our customer polling showed that more than 95% of our guests were supportive of a policy change, and we felt it was the right thing to do for our guests.