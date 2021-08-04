Lewis welcomed the additions to the green list, but said the resumption of international travel has been "far too slow"

While Lewis welcomed the green list additions, he raised concern over customer confidence being "badly impacted" by "complicated and ever-changing travel rules".

Lewis’s comments on Thursday (5 August) were echoed by RSM restructuring partner Damian Webb, who said although there is demand from consumers, the "uncertainty" associated with the traffic light system has "undermined trading for a second successive summer".

Spain avoided being added to the "amber plus" list (Credit: Filip Sochor / Unsplash)

He also blasted the government’s decision to double contributions employers have to make to furloughed staff’s wages and the decrease in business rates relief.

"The travel industry has been hanging by a thread throughout the pandemic and has managed to survive thanks to measures such as furlough," Lewis added.

"We’re asking the government to extend these measures for industries, like outbound travel, that are still locked down to some extent, and whose recovery is much slower than other sectors."

Webb welcomed the additions but queried whether the move was "too little too late".

"With most government support measures ending; some seasonal and specialist operators may find they have nothing left in the tank," he added.

"Many businesses have benefitted from investor support during these challenging times, but some are losing confidence in the sector due to the inconsistent government travel policy."