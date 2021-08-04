The Travel Network Group chief Gary Lewis has slammed the UK government for being "far too slow" to reopen international travel, saying the industry’s summer season "has been decimated".
Lewis’s comments on Thursday (5 August) were echoed by RSM restructuring partner Damian Webb, who said although there is demand from consumers, the "uncertainty" associated with the traffic light system has "undermined trading for a second successive summer".
On Wednesday (4 August), Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia were added to the green list and India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE were moved to the amber list.
Spain was spared amber plus inclusion as the controversial category was removed altogether - allowing fully vaccinated French arrivals to the UK to avoid quarantine in line with other EU travellers.
While Lewis welcomed the green list additions, he raised concern over customer confidence being "badly impacted" by "complicated and ever-changing travel rules".
He also blasted the government’s decision to double contributions employers have to make to furloughed staff’s wages and the decrease in business rates relief.
"The travel industry has been hanging by a thread throughout the pandemic and has managed to survive thanks to measures such as furlough," Lewis added.
"We’re asking the government to extend these measures for industries, like outbound travel, that are still locked down to some extent, and whose recovery is much slower than other sectors."
Webb welcomed the additions but queried whether the move was "too little too late".
"With most government support measures ending; some seasonal and specialist operators may find they have nothing left in the tank," he added.
"Many businesses have benefitted from investor support during these challenging times, but some are losing confidence in the sector due to the inconsistent government travel policy."
Andrew Crawley, American Express Global Business Travel’s chief commercial officer, said the move gives the organisation "more momentum" and the simplifying of the traffic light system will give travellers more confidence in going abroad.
However, he urged the Biden administration to repel the presidential proclamation (212(f)) that prevents European and UK travellers from entering the US.
"A science-based and data-driven approach can empower governments to ease travel restrictions whilst prioritising public health," Craley continued.
"The US has banned travel from the UK and Europe for more than 500 days. Every day 212(f) remains in place is another day that families remain separated, vital trade routes remain severed and jobs are put at risk."
According to reports on Thursday (5 August), the US is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the country to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Charlie Cornish, Manchester Airports Group (MAG) chief executive, welcomed the additions, saying the move will "enable more people to enjoy a holiday or reconnect with friends and family".
"It is encouraging to finally see decisions that reflect the data on the ground in these destinations and close the gap with the approach being taken in other countries," he added.
"Government must now take this opportunity to develop a stable, sustainable and affordable system that gives people the confidence to book ahead through the winter and into next year."