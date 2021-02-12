Scots may have to settle for another summer of staycations and domestic breaks, Nicola Sturgeon has said

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots not to book Easter holidays, and warned overseas summer holidays are "unlikely".

Sturgeon addressed ministers on Tuesday (16 February) on the Scottish government’s plans for a "cautious and gradual" route out of lockdown.



However, she said summer staycations might be possible, stressing these would – however – depend on Covid data nearer the time.



The Scottish government is yet to set out its full Covid roadmap for 2021, but Sturgeon gave a firm insight in her Holyrood address.



"We are likely to advise against booking Easter holidays, either overseas or within Scotland, as it is highly unlikely we will have been able to fully open hotels or self catering accommodation by then," said Sturgeon.



"However, for the summer, while it is still highly unlikely overseas holidays will be possible or advisable, staycations might. But this will depend on the data nearer the time."