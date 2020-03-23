The chain will let key workers from all sectors stay in its hotel rooms at a flat rate of £175 per week or £32 per night - only enough to cover the running costs of the property, it said.

This is designed to help staff who need somewhere to stay close to their workplace during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A number of hotels under the Oyo brand have already partnered with NHS Trusts and councils to offer rooms to those in need - something we are still exploring with other hotel owners and will announce more on soon,” said Rishabh Gupta, head of OYO UK.

“More immediately, these fixed rates are available to key workers in any sector who might need to cut out lengthy commutes or avoid returning home each night to a household they might share with more vulnerable individuals.”