Under the Oyo Rooms for Carers project, anyone can book an overnight stay in a hotel at the chain to be used by a healthcare worker on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

They cost £25 a night, which Oyo says is only the operational cost of running the hotel, and there are 1,000 rooms available under the scheme.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to NHS staff working tirelessly on the front line and Oyo Rooms for Carers is our way of saying thank you,” said Rishabh Gupta, head of Oyo UK.

"We are beginning with rooms for NHS workers, but if the support is there, we’d also love to open this up to more organisations providing vital services."

Oyo Rooms for Carers is open until the end of May.