Royal Caribbean Group boss Richard Fain has said he’s never felt more optimistic of a "realistic path forward" for a resumption of US cruising by mid-July, and believes agents have a key role to play too.

Group chair and chief executive Fain said the pace of progress on a restart had accelerated in recent weeks, and that the mood in the US was changing to towards renewed hope of opening up society again.



"You all know about the changes in the science, the vaccines, the testing and contact tracing – they’re all dramatically improved," said Fain in his latest video address the trade.



"That improvement has driven a fresh look at the state of affairs. Add in the arrangements we’re making with the local communities to deal with an incident if it occurs, and you have a dramatically improved situation."



Fain said the resumption of cruise operations around the world had given the sector a huge boost. "The other important change is that we now have data from operations around the world," said Fain.



"More than 400,000 people have taken cruises. That successful experience has not only given us comfort about the safety of cruising, it’s given us data to discuss with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities. Based on that data, more than 30 countries have already granted permission for cruising, and we are optimistic the CDC will too."