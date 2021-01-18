Princess Cruises has announced the sale of Pacific Princess.

The 670-passenger vessel, the third ship in the Renaissance-class series, was sold to an undisclosed buyer.

Pacific joined the Princess fleet in 2002 having originally entered service in 1999 as R3 for Renaissance Cruises.

Three other Renaissance-class ships are currently operated by Azamara – as Journey, Quest and Pursuit.

There has been speculation in recent years around Azamara – which was this week sold by Royal Caribbean Group to private equity firm Sycamore Partners - looking to expand its fleet with similar hardware.