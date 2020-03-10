At the end of another crazy coronavirus week, I’d like to make one observation after advising several friends and colleagues in the travel industry struggling with the application of the Package Travel Regulations in the current climate.
It is abundantly clear that these regulations were never intended to apply to these circumstances and were never contemplated when updating them – how could they have been?
Travel businesses should not be held accountable for refunds for uninsurable events such as this.
Yet we expect the industry to be accountable for customer refunds without limit when the end for them is nowhere in sight.
This will destroy some people’s businesses through no fault of their own.
When one resort or destination is affected, it makes sense.
But in light of the spread of coronavirus globally, how can we honestly expect these businesses to be insurers of last resort to the consumer? It’s madness.
We have seen a relaxation of the EU slot rules as a result of coronavirus, should the EU not be relaxing the application of the regulations (and the EU Package Travel Directive) during the current crisis?
Can we please have a degree of sensibility applied to this in order to give businesses a chance to survive and thrive post coronavirus so they can continue to serve the public?
Jo Kolatsis is a director at business and legal consultancy Themis Advisory.