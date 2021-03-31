Pakistan is among the four countries added to the list (Credit: Abuzar Xheikh / Unsplash)

Four more countries, including Pakistan, will be added to England’s travel ban "red list" later this week.

Travel from the Philippines, Kenya and Bangladesh will also be banned from 4am on Friday (9 April).



The government said the additions were based on new data highlighting an increased risk of importation of new Covid-19 variants of concern.



British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights, including long-term visa holders, will still be able to travel to England from these countries but will be required to self-isolate in a government hotel quarantine facility for 10 days and take tests on their second and eighth day.



The four additions join Brazil, South Africa and the UAE on England’s red list, along with more than 30 other countries, mainly in South America and southern Africa.