Palladium Hotel Group opened two new resorts in Sicily on Friday (28 May)

Spain’s Palladium Hotel Group has opened three new properties including two on the Italian island of Sicily.

Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Beach Resort & Spa in Campofelice di Roccella near Palermo both opened on Friday (28 May).

The beachfront resorts feature a total of 469 rooms and suites based across 10 hectares of facilities, restaurants and pools.

The Sicilian resorts are Palladium’s first hotels in Italy and the group has also opened the new 264-room Palladium Hotel Menorca, located close to Mahon on the Balearic island.





Palladium has also reopened five of its existing resorts in Spain over recent days: Hard Rock Ibiza reopened on 20 May, followed by Palladium Hotel Costa Del Sol on Thursday (27 May), plus Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel, Bless Hotel Ibiza and Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife on Friday (28 May).