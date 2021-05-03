Palladium Hotel Group has announced it will offer an on-demand Covid testing service for guests staying at its Ibiza hotels after confirming Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza will be its next property to reopen.

The hotel will reopen on 20 May, with further opening updates to follow shortly, the group said on Thursday (6 May). It follows the reopening of Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa late last month.



Located in Playa d’en Bossa, Hard Rock Ibiza offers a range of dining options, as well as views over the Med from sky lounge, The Ninth, and a cocktail service beside the sea.



Other facilities include two pools, a thermal spa and gym, access to both of which will be subject to prior reservation when the hotel reopens; Palladium said every hotel in its property have been, and will continue to be, subject to rigorous new hygiene protocols.



It will offer on-demand Covid tests to all Ibiza guests, with tests carried out at Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa Resort, both located in Playa d’en Bossa.



Antigen tests will cost €40, with results available in less than an hour. PCR tests will cost €110, with results available in less than 24 hours. Tests will be conducted and processed by a local laboratory.