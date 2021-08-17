James Cole, founder of the specialist cruise agency, said the firm has seen sales of more than £3 million since it launched, demonstrating a "pent-up demand" for cruising.

According to Cole, 28% of the agency’s bookings made in August were for 2021 departures, 42% for 2022, 25% for 2023 and 5% for 2024.



Just over 60% of the bookings were for ocean sailings with the top itineraries being the Mediterranean (29%), ex-UK (23%), Australasia (17%) and the Caribbean (11%).

Cole believes that cruising is the "safest way" to holiday at the moment, considering the investment made by cruise lines to maintain strict Covid-19 protocols.



He also claimed that while customers have previously been dubious of the testing process prior to travelling, they are now becoming more relaxed about it.



"Those that have travelled over the summer months have told us that the process has been far easier than they anticipated, with the airport experience much more pleasant than usual and the process of testing not as expensive or arduous as they thought," he added.

"Brits are desperate to get away. The combination of not being able to travel for some considerable time now, and a disappointing summer for many parts of the country means that taking a holiday, and especially a cruise, is at the top of the wish."