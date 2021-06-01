That was a primary reflection from industry bosses during TTG Media and Abta LifeLine’s Get Travel Talking Week, as they assessed how they and their teams had acclimatised to more than a year of working apart.



Lisa McAuley, managing director, B2B tour operations at dnata Travel Europe, said she believed leaders allowing staff into their homes via video call had positively changed the workplace dynamic, with her team inadvertently meeting members of her family.



John Sullivan, head of commercial at The Advantage Travel Partnership, agreed, saying he believed enforced working from home had “created a much deeper understanding of the people we work with”.



“[The pandemic] has changed the dynamic with staff and teams,” he said. “It’s much more about collaboration, and more genuine. There’s perhaps less corporate speak and [we are] more in touch with what people are doing and feeling – it’s made us a lot more human.”