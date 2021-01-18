Visitors to the Far East may be looking for a 'slower' form of travel post-pandemic

Visitors to the Far East may be looking for a 'slower' form of travel post-pandemic

Multigenerational holidays, “slow travel” and sustainability will be three of the major trends affecting post-Covid travel to the Pacific Asia region.

The UK chapter of Pacific Asia Travel Association (Pata) has identified a series of trends likely to shape travel to the region in 2021 and beyond.





Chris Crampton, chairman of Pata UK & Ireland chapter, said: “As the world slowly recovers from Covid-19 and borders gradually start to open, we expect travel to look a little different than it did pre- pandemic.



“2021 will most likely be a rollercoaster for us all but what we do know is there are plenty of exciting developments in the region to look forward to.”



Families who have been unable to see each other during the pandemic are likely to want to spend more time together and this could drive bookings of multigenerational trips as the crisis eases.