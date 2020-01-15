Pata, the Pacific Asia Travel Association, has pledged to redouble its agent focus as part of a new 2020/21 brand strategy.
Board chair UK and Ireland Chris Crampton told TTG Pata wanted to become the "go-to voice" on all Pacific Asia tourism matters.
Crampton said Pata hoped to welcome more agents to its events this year, and promised "exciting new activities" to engage agents.
Its plans for 2020/21 revolve around raising awareness of Pata as a resource for information, sales support and training.
Events include flagship trade show Pata Exchange, its experiential Taste of Pata evening, and its various Pata quiz nights.
"Our goal is to raise awareness of the services and support we provide, and elevate Pata as the authoritative voice on all tourism matters in the Pacific Asia region – the go-to organisation," Crampton told TTG.
“We want to evolve as an organisation while increasing tourism to Pacific Asia with the help of our existing and new agent members. We hope to welcome an increased number of agents to our events this year.
“To achieve this, we are putting together a brand new strategy for 2020/21 to increase awareness of Pata and introducing exciting new activities to further engage agents."
Pata’s membership currently numbers more than 5,000 and ranges from agents to operators, hotel groups, airlines and tourist boards.
Its aim is to ensure agents have the tools, information and resources they need to confidently sell travel to the region.