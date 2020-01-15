Board chair UK and Ireland Chris Crampton told TTG Pata wanted to become the "go-to voice" on all Pacific Asia tourism matters.



Crampton said Pata hoped to welcome more agents to its events this year, and promised "exciting new activities" to engage agents.



Its plans for 2020/21 revolve around raising awareness of Pata as a resource for information, sales support and training.



Events include flagship trade show Pata Exchange, its experiential Taste of Pata evening, and its various Pata quiz nights.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of the services and support we provide, and elevate Pata as the authoritative voice on all tourism matters in the Pacific Asia region – the go-to organisation," Crampton told TTG.