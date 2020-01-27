Quiz nights and roadshows are being put on around the UK to give agents the opportunity to network and learn about the region in a fun environment.

Three of the 15 host cities include Liverpool, Chester and Birmingham.

There will be dinner, drinks and prizes up for grabs when agents test their travel knowledge at the quiz nights - the first of which will run from 6.30pm to 9pm in Birmingham on 24 March.

Register at pata.org.uk/pata-events/