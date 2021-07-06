Thailand could be one of the early beneficiaries of the move (Credit: Sebastian Pichler / Unsplash)

It’s been a dreadful year for the travel industry, and maybe this is the first sign we may be able to at least begin meaningful trading again.

To that end, the news quarantine will be eased for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries is very welcome, although significant barriers remain.

This latest government review of amber list countries could help open up more holiday destinations in the region, subject to their individual border controls.

These include Cambodia, South Korea and Thailand, all of which are open with some travel restrictions. Others that could follow in future include Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Additionally, Singapore and Brunei are on the green list, so slowly the region is becoming more accessible to British travellers.

Thailand will be one of the first destinations to benefit from the amber list changes as it has just reopened its doors to fully vaccinated travellers who can now stay quarantine free.

The island of Phuket opened on 1 July and Koh Samui opens on 15 July, with further popular destinations in the country to be announced over the coming months; the plan aims to see Thailand fully open by the end of October.