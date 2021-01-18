A declaration of why you are travelling, a stricter list of essential travel exemptions. and greater police checks and fines are among “enhanced” measures announced by government to curb international travel from the UK.

Laying out the actions in parliament on Wednesday (27 January), home secretary Priti Patel said it was “clear there are too many people coming in and out of our country each day”, despite the UK being in a state of national lockdown.

Patel said the restrictions would reduce passenger flows to just a small number of people "for whom it is absolutely essential to travel".

Those entering the UK from overseas will be subject to tighter police checks to ensure they are complying with the country’s self-isolation requirements, while a new 10-day managed isolation process in hotels will be compulsory for arrivals from 22 "high-risk" countries.

Patel said the Department of Health will “set out further details on this approach next week”.

For people leaving the UK, Patel said the government would be “stepping up and enhancing enforcement rules”, stating it that despite the country’s "stay at home" regulations, people were still not complying with these rules.

“The rules are clear," said Patel. "People should be staying at home unless they have a valid reason to leave – going on holiday is not a valid reason.”