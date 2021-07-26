Devonshire will take up a regional sales manager role with Classic, covering trade sales and support for agents in Essex, East Anglia and the home counties.



Si Morris-Green, Classic’s director of agency sales and marketing, said: "Patrick brings a wealth of experience to the role and a proven track record in proactively managing business to business relationships with travel agent partners.



"[He] will be a major asset in supporting agents to attract and retain customers and give greater focus to driving mutual business growth."