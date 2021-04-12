Paul Theroux to kick off Silversea’s World Cruise

Silversea Cruises has named acclaimed novelist and travel writer Paul Theroux as the first of nine “Tale Tellers” announced for its World Cruise 2022, which the line is also calling the Tale of Tales.

The author, who wrote his first novel almost 54 years ago and has published more than 50 books, joins the line again, after the 2019 Tale of Tales World Cruise.

He will be talking about his new book Under the Wave at Waimea, which is published this week. The novel is an intriguing tale of a surfer in Hawaii, and during the sessions onboard Silver Whisper, Theroux will be exploring Hawaiian culture and society, as well as talking about his many adventures over the years.

Theroux will join the ship at the very start of its voyage from Fort Lauderdale on 6 January 2022 and will disembark in Lima (Callao) on 18 January. During the voyage around Central and South America, he will engage in a range of activities and talks.

“I cannot wait to reconnect with old friends and new onboard Silver Whisper, as the first Tale Teller of the World Cruise 2022,” said Theroux. “There were countless experiences from the voyage in 2019 that have stayed with me and I’m eager to see what awaits in 2022. To travel the way you travel with Silversea – it’s like a dream.”

The writer will also contribute a chapter to Silversea’s Tale of Tales anthology, which will be a collection of artistic works from all nine Tale Tellers who join the voyage presented to guests at its conclusion.