Private testing firm Randox has received an angry backlash from travellers after it emerged dozens of completed PCR tests had been left in plain view on the streets on top of collection drop boxes.
Forced to pay @RandoxOfficial over the odds for Day 2 PCR test, drive 30 mins to drop off sample because so few collection points only to find it over-flowing and insecure. Covid travel rip off. @SimonCalder @PPaulCharles pic.twitter.com/inuoxykDPI— Gavin Marshall (@Gav_M) August 8, 2021
The images of the company’s overflowing drop boxes with completed test kits stacked high on top of them awaiting collection sparked anger amongst travellers forced to pay "over the odds" for day two tests.
You think that’s bad? Try living in Cornwall! Only one Randox drop off point in the county. And it’s in Saltash so may as well be in Devon as it’s literally the other side of the bridge \uD83E\uDD26♀️ (for ref: Saltash is 71.5m from Penzance)— Claire Hawke 〓〓 (@clairehawke) August 8, 2021
The outrage comes amid growing pressure on the government to crackdown on the high price of Covid tests required for international travel.
On Monday (9 August), it was reported the UK’s competition watchdog will look into fees surrounding travel testing after health secretary Sajid Javid wrote to the body asking them to remove "exploitative behaviour" and "unfair practices" among the firms which offer the tests.
In response to the unsecured PCR tests, a Randox spokesperson said the company was "constantly expanding and improving its Covid-19 testing capacity".
"Randox continues to increase the number of drop boxes across the United Kingdom, which already totals over 200, and is increasing the frequency of box collections which are already occurring multiple times per day," they added.
"Randox is providing premium testing services in dynamic and rapidly changing circumstances and is committed to continuously improving its logistics network, to ensure that all international travellers receive their results in time."