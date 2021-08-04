Forced to pay @RandoxOfficial over the odds for Day 2 PCR test, drive 30 mins to drop off sample because so few collection points only to find it over-flowing and insecure. Covid travel rip off. @SimonCalder @PPaulCharles pic.twitter.com/inuoxykDPI — Gavin Marshall (@Gav_M) August 8, 2021

The images of the company’s overflowing drop boxes with completed test kits stacked high on top of them awaiting collection sparked anger amongst travellers forced to pay "over the odds" for day two tests.

You think that’s bad? Try living in Cornwall! Only one Randox drop off point in the county. And it’s in Saltash so may as well be in Devon as it’s literally the other side of the bridge \uD83E\uDD26‍♀️ (for ref: Saltash is 71.5m from Penzance) — Claire Hawke 〓〓 (@clairehawke) August 8, 2021

