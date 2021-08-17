Randox founder Peter Fitzgerald welcomed the investigation of the sector launched by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), claiming some firms may not be delivering the service they claim to provide.

More than 80 private firms have been issued a two-strike warning and could be removed from the government website for misleading prices, the health secretary announced on Monday (23 August).

Fitzgerald told the BBC there had been "lots of great achievements" in the national testing programme and in the private sector.

But he added that some providers had been "charging high amounts of money" or potentially not giving the service they claim to be giving.

"In many ways it’s quite good to have a cleaning out of the market and making sure you have suppliers who are doing the job right and not overcharging," he added.

Randox came under fire in August after photos of overflowing test drop boxes provided by the firm were shared via social media.