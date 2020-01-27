The Boeing 737 jet, which was carrying 177 passengers and six crew when the crash happened, made an attempt to land amid heavy rain and high winds. The flight was en route from Izmir province in western Turkey.



Sabiha Gokcen was closed following the incident, with flights diverted. The airport has since reopened.



Turkish media reports the majority of people onboard were Turkish, as well as 22 foreign nationals from 12 countries.



In a statement, Pegasus said it was "deeply saddened" to confirm three people died in the crash.



"Pegasus Airlines shares in the profound sorrow of all the people affected by this tragic accident," said the carrier.

"Above all, we would like to express our profound sympathy and heartfelt condolences to those families and friends who have lost loved ones and extend our thoughts to them at this difficult time. Our injured passengers continue to be treated in hospital and we wish them all a swift recovery.