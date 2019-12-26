Peru – the richest country in the world

Peru is a country rich in experiences and diverse opportunities for tourism, and there has never been a more perfect time for clients to embrace this new concept of wealth which is based around experiences.
These days, they say that being rich isn’t about having the most – it’s about experiencing the most unforgettable moments. Moments that can only be found in one country - Peru.
This is the kind of wealth visitors feel when savouring a meal that feeds both body and soul, or when the sun sinks below the horizon but its glow lingers in your heart.
Today Peru invites your clients to experience this true wealth, which extends far beyond headline attractions such as Machu Picchu, the jewel of the Inca civilisation, and one of the country’s must-visit sites.
The richness and wealth of experiences means Peru appeals to a huge range of clients from archaeology enthusiasts to backpackers to luxury-seekers. Peru is also particularly attractive to those interested in gastronomy, thrilling adventure activities, birdwatching and luxury lodges.
Training programme
Agents who want to learn more about this incredible country can sign up to our Peru Agent training programme - peruagent.com - to become a Peru specialist and start selling trips of a lifetime to clients.
The training platform features high-impact sales information and resources, a personalised app experience, sales tips and insights from other agents, a real-time supplier showcase and directory, as well as a mobile sales toolbox with all the collateral agents will ever need to sell Peru like a PRO. So why delay, start getting to know Peru today.
There are even more reasons for agents to complete the training programme by 30 January as those who become Peru Specialists will be in with a chance of winning a pair of return World Traveller (economy) flights from Gatwick to Peru’s capital Lima with British Airways.
Experience the richness
Visitors to the home land of the Incas will discover a place full of adventure, mystery and tourist attractions for everybody. As a modern and cosmopolitan country, Peru offers a variety of entertainment, art, design and music, alongside one of the most prestigious and delicious cuisines in the world, which has truly gone global in recent years.
Peru is one of the world’s 10 megadiverse countries and contains countless natural wonders with hundreds of endemic plant and animal species, which only adds to the destination’s richness.
Then there is the diversity and uniqueness of Peru’s landscapes, sounds, colours and flavours. Clients will also undoubtedly want to journey back in time to discover ancient civilisations and experience Peru’s immense cultural heritage, which can only truly be appreciated in person.
The capital Lima is known for its beaches, gastronomy and a rich architectural heritage featuring both traditional and impeccably modern buildings.
Activities are plentiful in stunning natural locations including cycling, boating, horse-riding and paragliding to name just a few options to get the adrenaline flowing.
Special flight offer
Another major incentive to book holidays to Peru during January is British Airways’ special fare to the destination with return flights from Gatwick to Lima from only £489pp until 30 January 2020.
So now really is the perfect time to become an expert on this beautiful country and take advantage of these special fares for clients.
Head to peruagent.com to start learning how to sell trips to Peru, the richest country in the world.
