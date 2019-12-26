Peru – the richest country in the world

These days, they say that being rich isn’t about having the most – it’s about experiencing the most unforgettable moments. Moments that can only be found in one country - Peru.

This is the kind of wealth visitors feel when savouring a meal that feeds both body and soul, or when the sun sinks below the horizon but its glow lingers in your heart.

Today Peru invites your clients to experience this true wealth, which extends far beyond headline attractions such as Machu Picchu, the jewel of the Inca civilisation, and one of the country’s must-visit sites.

The richness and wealth of experiences means Peru appeals to a huge range of clients from archaeology enthusiasts to backpackers to luxury-seekers. Peru is also particularly attractive to those interested in gastronomy, thrilling adventure activities, birdwatching and luxury lodges.

Training programme

Agents who want to learn more about this incredible country can sign up to our Peru Agent training programme - peruagent.com - to become a Peru specialist and start selling trips of a lifetime to clients.