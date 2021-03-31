Petra Roach, global head of markets and interim chief executive of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), is set to leave the island’s tourism authority after nearly two decades.

Roach, who joined BTMI, then the Barbados Tourism Authority, in 2002, will take up a new opportunity with the Grenada Tourist Board later this year, BTMI confirmed on Thursday (8 April).



Roseanne Myers, BTMI chair, said: "On behalf of the board, management and staff [of BTMI], we say a sincere thank you to Petra Roach for her years of service and leadership.



"She has been a tremendous asset to Barbados for two decades, and her contribution to the growth and development of tourism sector has been outstanding."



After joining the tourism authority in 2002, Roach worked with the UK team as vice-president, taking on an interim chief executive role while the organisation transitioned to the BTMI.



She went onto serve as the BTMI’s US director in 2015 before taking on the role of global head of markets in 2019. She embarked on a second stint as interim chief executive last November.