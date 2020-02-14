Phil Hullah will succeed David Clemson on 2 March.



Hullah joined Riviera in October last year as chief operating officer as part of the board’s succession plan.



He was most recently chair of digital education specialist Avado. He previously headed up Laithwaites Wine, and was commercial director of John Lewis.



Clemson joined Riviera in 2008 and will remain with the business as a shareholder and non-executive director.