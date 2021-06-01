Shipman has been appointed strategic account manager for consortia.



Classic director of agency sales and marketing Si Morris-Green confirmed the move to TTG.



"So very excited to announce today I start a new chapter in my professional career as the strategic account manager for consortia working at Classic Collection Holidays," Shipman tweeted on Monday (7 June). "Can’t wait to get going."

Shipman has previously held roles with Sani Resort and Club Med.



His appointment comes as part of a wider restructure of Classic’s trade team which has seen Jorge Quibell and Martin Page join as regional sales managers.



