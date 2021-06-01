Industry duo Phil Turner and Craig Vickors have created a new company, Galaxi, to help connect hotel clients with the UK travel trade.

Both Turner and Vickors have more than 20 years’ experience in the industry and previously worked together at accommodation specialist Beds with Ease. Vickors was also a long-time staff member at Broadway Travel.

Their new venture, which has a team of six people, will offer a range of sales and marketing services, including business development, brand partnerships and video production, as well as PR and social media.

Turner told TTG that Galaxi had already started working with several hotels in Greece and Madeira with more properties set to join in the coming weeks.

“These properties want representation in the UK market,” he explained. “They want that bit more control on how their hotels are perceived in the UK market. We want to help them join the dots.”

Galaxi is currently working with Atrium Hotels, which operates three five-star properties on the Greek island of Rhodes, as well as several hotels on the Portuguese island of Madeira, including The Vine and Caju Le Petit.

Vickors stressed its clients wanted to work more closely with agents in the UK and Ireland through the relationship with Galaxi.