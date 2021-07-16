Attraction World is also looking to recruit a new head of strategic partnerships to spearhead expansion into new distribution channels "following a renewed partnership with Thomas Cook last year".

She joins Nicholls on the company’s leadership team, along with chief commercial officer Justin Mahoney, head of marketing Neil Langdon and head of operations Vanessa Matthews.

Attraction World chief executive Olly Nicholls said Standley, who joined the business in 2009, has played a "pivotal" role in the firm’s efforts to negotiate the Covid crisis.

Standley said she had learned and developed the requisite skills for the role on the job, as well as developing a deep knowledge of Attraction World’s product offering while "establishing many great partnerships along the way".



Nicholls added: "Phillipa has been pivotal in helping the business navigate its way through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Working with Phillipa over the last couple of years has been very rewarding. She has proven herself to be a very effective and experienced leader during the most challenging period that we have ever faced as a company and as an industry.



"I look forward to supporting her on her transition to her new role within the business and am sure that she will continue to be an important asset to Attraction World and all of its valued partners.”