Thailand’s government is reportedly ready to reopen the popular holiday island of Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists on a trial basis in July.

The Bangkok Times reports the government are preparing to sign off the plans, which would allow travellers to head to Phuket and forego any quarantine requirement.



It comes after a public-private sector coalition of tourism stakeholders drew up a reopening plan dubbed the Phuket Tourism Sandbox.



Under the proposals, it is hoped the original 1 October date for the island to reopen to tourism can be brought forward to 1 July. The plan will be subject to achieving 70% vaccination in Phuket, the Times reports.