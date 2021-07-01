Thailand officially reopened on Thursday (1 July) after the first international flight in more than a year landed at Phuket International Airport.

Thailand is currently on the UK government’s amber list for travel.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine upon arrival in Thailand as part of the "Phuket Sandbox" model - but those without a vaccine are required to complete 14 days’ isolation at a state quarantine or Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facility.

Chiravadee Khunsub, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in London, said the board has been "inundated" with enquiries about Thailand’s reopening plans.

"We are so excited to welcome back travellers from the UK this summer," she added. "Tourism dependent, locals are excited to welcome back tourists and see the islands come to life again."