However, the coronavirus crisis and the Foreign Office’s decision to advise against all non-essential travel worldwide as a result has sparked tens of thousands of cancellations, with Abta fearing mass insolvencies – and job losses – if firms are forced to refund clients in the absence of pipeline monies, sending them out of business.

Travel sellers are duty bound under the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs) to provide refunds within 14 days where a package can no longer be delivered as sold.

Pirie said the business "fundamentally disapproved" of Abta’s campaign to promote refund credit notes (RCN) in lieu of cash refunds in the absence of government guidance.

Chief executive Mark Tanzer has remarked on how the regulations were never designed to meet wholesale demands for refunds, and has stressed that should travel firms go to the wall, it will take consumers even longer to get cash back from the Air Travel Trust Fund – already depleted by the collapse of Thomas Cook – and will significantly weaken the sector by reducing choice.



The association has called on travel industry professionals, and supporters of the sector, to lobby their MPs for change, and is hopeful the government will act in the coming days to ease the burden on the travel sector.

Pirie’s "It’s Right to Refund" campaign, meanwhile, has urged the government not to amend the PTRs and instead offer travel firms a grace period on refunds through 31 July – the date originally laid down by Abta for financial protection on RCNs. This has since started to move back as companies have renewed their financial protection arrangements through to the end of next March (2021).



VIVID’s decision to quit Abta comes after the It’s Right to Refund campaign agreed a fortnight ago to recognise Abta as "de facto regulator" on the refunds debate, stating its code of conduct on refunds in the midst of an unprecedented crisis was the best available approach, and with the government "mute" on the issue.