Plans for another Thomas Cook reincarnation have collapsed

A Majorca-based spin-off of the former Thomas Cook brand has been dissolved after failing to attract new investors.

Thomas Cook Aviation Balearics was resurrected in May 2020 with German backing. It hoped to operate two Airbus A320s but plans were scuppered by the pandemic.

Ninety staff were informed of the dissolution on Saturday by company chairman Alvaro Middelmann, Spain’s Preferente.com reports.

“As you know, 2020 was marked by the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Unfortunately, this pandemic has put an end to all TCAB reactivation plans,” he said.

“Intense conversations have been held until the end.”

The Balearics airline venture was not part of the Thomas Cook UK operation, which China’s Fosun has relaunched as an online brand.