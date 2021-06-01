The annual damage of plastics to marine ecosystems amounts to $13 billion per year according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Thailand Environment Institute reported that plastic waste increased from 1,500 to 6,300 tons a day due to soaring home deliveries of food since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics come after the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and UNEP launched a report addressing the "complex" issue of single-use plastic products within the travel sector.

According to the WTTC, the report is the first step to mapping single-use plastic products across the travel and tourism industry.

It is intended to help stakeholders take collective steps towards coordinated actions and polices which drive a shift towards "reduce and reuse" models.

Virginia Messina, WTTC senior vice president and acting chief executive said: "WTTC is proud to release this important high-level report for the sector, focusing on sustainability and reducing waste from single-use plastic products.

"The pandemic has accelerated the sustainability agenda with businesses and policymakers now putting an even stronger focus on it."

The WTTC claims the pandemic has had both negative and positive impacts on plastic pollution - with many take-away services on the rise.

But a 2019 global study found 82% of respondents are aware of plastic waste and are taking practical actions to tackle pollution.

Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, director of UNEP Economy Division said: "Travel and tourism has a key role to play in addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, as well as making circularity in the use of plastics a reality."