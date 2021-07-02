Boris Johnson promised to “work with the travel industry” to enable double-jabbed Brits arriving from amber countries to avoid self-isolation

The transport secretary will “provide a further update later this week" on plans to end quarantine for fully vaccinated British arrivals from amber countries, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

The prime minster promised to “work with the travel industry” to enable double-jabbed Brits to skip self-isolation – effectively opening up swathes of European holiday hotspots.

“Recognising the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine, we will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country,” said Johnson on Monday (5 July) in his latest Downing Street Briefing.

“The transport secretary will provide a further update later this week.”

Johnson said the UK would continue to “maintain our tough border controls” and keep its hotel quarantine policy in place for those arriving from red list countries.

His comments came as the prime minister outlined his latest roadmap for “living with Covid” ahead of a likely further easing of Covid restrictions from 19 July.

Health secretary Sajid Javid also told the Commons a review of the need for self-isolation following international travel was underway.

Javid told parliament all UK adults would be double jabbed by September. He said 86% of UK adults have had at least one injection and 64% have had two.

Javid said the gap between doses for the under 40s would be reduced from 12 weeks to eight “so every adult should have had the chance to be double jabbed by mid-September”.