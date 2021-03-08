Boris Johnson put the industry on alert for 5 April at his latest press conference (Credit: gov.uk)

Boris Johnson has confirmed 5 April as the date when he will give the first update on travelling abroad.

Johnson was asked by a member of the public when it would be possible to visit family abroad during a Downing Street briefing.

“We will be saying a bit more on April 5 about what the Global Travel Taskforce has come up with,” he said.

He added rules on travelling to see family abroad “will be governed entirely by the rules on travelling abroad and on people coming from abroad”.

However, he warned: “Clearly 35 countries are still on the red list where we have very stringent measures in place.”