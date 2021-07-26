A second "checkpoint" review is due on Saturday (31 July) after three checkpoints were written into the system devised by the Global Travel Taskforce earlier this year.

It comes amid reports that the so-called amber plus category, which was introduced to restrict travel from France amid a surge in Covid cases, could be scrapped as part of the review.

City A.M, citing a spokesperson on behalf of Boris Johnson, on Monday (26 July) reported the review will consider the different restrictions for people travelling from red, amber and green list countries.

"We’ve spoken about traveling to the US and EU and that will be a part of our review into international travel," City A.M reported the official as saying.

The Financial Times, meanwhile, reported on Tuesday (27 July) that one "senior airport executive" was confident ministers would broaden quarantine exemptions "imminently".