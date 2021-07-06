Boris Johnson has confirmed the 19 July lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England as planned, but warned some measures could return in the autumn.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, meanwhile, will make her own announcement about the lifting of restrictions in Scotland on Tuesday (13 July).

Elsewhere, a lack of security staff has been blamed for long queues at Heathrow while surging cases of the Delta variant in mainland Europe could threaten the continent’s recovery from the pandemic.

Here are the key headlines affecting travel the UK woke up to on Tuesday (13 July).

Freedom…but for how long?

Prime minister Boris Johnson has warned that some Covid-19 restrictions could be reintroduced in September as the pandemic “is not over”. Johnson’s words came as he confirmed plans to lift remaining restrictions in England would go ahead from 19 July. (The Daily Mail)

Sturgeon to announce decision on restrictions

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm on Tuesday (13 July) whether the country can go ahead with its planned removing of Covid restrictions. Currently most legal restrictions are due to be removed in Scotland from 9 August. (BBC News)

Heathrow ‘chaos’ as 120 security staff told to isolate

Airline passengers at Heathrow faced departure queues of more than two hours on Monday (12 July) due to a shortage of security staff. The employees had been told to self-isolate by the NHS track and trace app after coming into contact with people who had tested positive for Covid. (The Telegraph)



Covid passports set to begin on NHS app



Health secretary Sajid Javid has revealed the NHS app will include Covid passports for entry into entertainment venues after 19 July. Businesses and organisers of “large” events will also be encouraged to use the certification platform, which will include vaccination status, test results or evidence of having recovered from Covid within six months. (The Mirror)

Branson plans one tourist flight a day to space

Virgin Galactic hopes to run more than one flight per day for passengers to the edge of space, after boss Richard Branson successfully completed a test flight on Sunday (11 July). Fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is due to fly into space on his own rocket on 20 July. (The Times)

Spread of Delta variant threatens Europe’s economic rebound

Fears are growing that the rapid spread of the Delta variant could undermine a recovery in the continent’s economic fortunes and lead to more Covid-related restrictions in the next few months. Germany and France have already warned their citizens about travelling to Spain, which now has the highest infection rates in mainland Europe. (Financial Times)

Travel chaos in London as flash flooding closes stations

Heavy downpours caused flooding around the UK capital on Monday (12 July) with several stations, including Euston, having to be closed temporarily and many streets around the city under water. (Sky News)