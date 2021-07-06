While England’s defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final dominates Monday’s national press headlines (12 July), there is positive news about the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions – and the potential for more countries to join the green list.

Boris Johnson is due to confirm on Monday (12 July) that all remaining Covid restrictions will be removed on 19 July, but he will also urge “caution” due to rapidly rising cases of the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, data reportedly suggests 12 countries are set to be moved on to the green list later this week, while Virgin boss Richard Branson has finally reached the “edge of space” on a Virgin Galactic flight.

PM offers freedom with health warning

Boris Johnson is set to confirm that all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are to be lifted in England on 19 July, as planned, but the prime minister will urge people to be “cautious” with infections still rising rapidly across the country due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus. (The Times)

Twelve countries on course to join green list

Italy and Germany are among the countries “on course” to join the quarantine-free green list during the next update of the traffic light system later this week. Other destinations tipped to be promoted to green status include Canada, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. (The Daily Telegraph)

Billionaire Branson rockets into space

Virgin boss Richard Branson has successfully reached the edge of space on a Virgin Galactic flight launched from the New Mexico desert. The British entrepreneur called the long-awaited flight into space as an “experience of a lifetime”. (BBC News)

Wales and Cumbria top UK summer holiday list



North Wales and Cumbria have overtaken Devon and Cornwall as the most popular locations for a domestic summer break this year, according to a survey, which also found that 62% of Britons plan to spend their main summer holiday in the UK this year. (The Guardian)

Chip shortage will keep car rental prices high

Holidaymakers are facing higher car rental prices when travelling because there are fewer new vehicles available due to the worldwide shortage of computer chips. Rental prices are now two or three times higher than usual in many popular destinations as hire firms struggle to source enough new cars to meet demand from consumers. (Financial Times)

Fears London could be hit hard after Covid restrictions are lifted

The UK capital risks a surge in serious Covid cases when restrictions end on 19 July because of the high number of people aged over 50 who have yet to receive a single vaccine dose. Research shows 20% of this age group have not been jabbed in nearly half of London’s 33 boroughs. (The Independent)