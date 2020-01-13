With hard hat in hand, the Take That singer was guided around the partly-built vessel by the cruise line’s president Paul Ludlow and its vice president of brand and product development, Rob Scott.

Barlow said: "I’m so grateful that music gave me the opportunity to travel because I love to travel so much.

"We’ve got a DJ booth, we’ve got a stage that folds over the swimming pool for performances, and I can see all the hooks and wires for performances. It’s going to be incredible."

He has also been appointed musical director of a music venue on P&O’s Iona, The 710 Club.

The ship is due to debut in May 2020.

