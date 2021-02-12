P&O Cruises and Cunard have “temporarily” stopped selling cruises due to depart before 21 June as the lines look to government for greater clarity on when travel will be allowed to restart.

The date was laid out by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday (22 February) as a potential milestone for when all Covid restrictions in England could be lifted.

Johnson said a relaunched Global Travel Taskforce would examine how and when international travel could be restarted through a newly commissioned report, due on 12 April – with travel not currently slated to resume until at least 17 May.

In a statement released on Friday (26 February), P&O and Cunard said sales for itineraries before 21 June had been halted as the lines “await more clarity on likely dates for domestic and international cruising”.

The brands said they were seeking “additional clarification to fully understand the requirements” announced by the prime minister earlier this week.

“These cruises have not been cancelled and there is no action required from any guests booked on these cruises,” a spokesperson said.

“Should it be necessary to extend our pause and cancel any more cruise dates then we will advise our guests as soon as possible.”