The line opened bookings for its series of “staycation” coastal itineraries onboard Iona and Britannia this morning

The line opened bookings for its series of “staycation” coastal itineraries onboard Iona and Britannia this morning

P&O Cruises has blamed “unprecedented demand” for its UK summer programme for causing “technical issues” to its website booking system after going on sale today.

The line opened bookings for its series of “staycation” coastal itineraries onboard Iona and Britannia this morning (22 March).

In an update on Twitter, P&O reported the surge in interest had “caused technical issues with our systems on the website and through our contact centre”.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "We are working to rectify the technical issues as soon as possible by adding further bandwidth.

“We are so sorry but we would ask everyone to bear with us and we will provide a further update once the system is fully functioning, which we hope will not take too long."

We are very sorry but an unprecedented demand for our UK coastal cruises has caused technical issues with our systems on the website and through our contact centre. — P&O Cruises (@pandocruises) March 22, 2021

Despite the technological issues, Ludlow said the line was “delighted though that agents can, and are still, making bookings”.

He added that P&O had hoped its domestic sailings would be popular, “but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand”, which he believed “certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone’s need for a holiday”.

“Many thousands of guests have already made bookings and Iona’s maiden voyage to the Scottish islands is already very sold and will be a very special cruise,” he said.