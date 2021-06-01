Iona will begin sailing around the UK from 7 August before offering Atlantic coast trips from late September

P&O Cruises has confirmed plans for the restart of international cruises this autumn, alongside a series of further cancellations and a new vaccinations policy.

The line is due to restart operations with a series of itineraries around the British Isles starting on Britannia from 27 June and then new ship Iona from 7 August.

This season will run until 24 September when Britannia will begin western Med itineraries on 25 September, with Iona sailing on Atlantic coast itineraries from the same date. Ventura will then resume service with Atlantic islands cruises from 3 October.

But P&O has now cancelled all 2021 itineraries on both Arcadia and Aurora with the ships now not due to begin sailing again until 2022. While Azura will begin Caribbean fly-cruises from 10 December 2021 – later than previously planned.

The line’s vaccination policy will also change from 25 September after the completion of its UK cruises. From that date until 31 December, all guests aged 18 and over will have to have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations at least 14 days before departure.