Gary Barlow has been given a tour of P&O Cruises’ Iona in his new role as brand ambassador.
With hard hat in hand, the Take That singer was guided around the partly-built vessel by the cruise line’s president Paul Ludlow and its vice president of brand and product development, Rob Scott.
Barlow said: "I’m so grateful that music gave me the opportunity to travel because I love to travel so much.
"We’ve got a DJ booth, we’ve got a stage that folds over the swimming pool for performances, and I can see all the hooks and wires for performances. It’s going to be incredible."
He has also been appointed musical director of a music venue on P&O’s Iona, The 710 Club.
The ship is due to debut in May 2020.
Watch Barlow’s tour of Iona in construction on the video above.
