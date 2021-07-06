According to the line, the reaction demonstrates "the pent up demand" for cruise travel

All cabins put on sale on Wednesday morning (6 July) on P&O Cruises’ 40 night Caribbean sailing on Aurora sold out on the first day.

The response demonstrates "the pent up demand" for cruise travel, according to the line.

Aurora’s 12 night Portugal & the Canary Islands itinerary, also on sale on Wednesday (6 July), saw 80% of cabins sold.

P&O president Paul Ludlow described the bookings as an "exceptional response".

"Just over a week ago Britannia started the series of UK coastal breaks, which has received superb feedback from our guests, while excitement continues to build ahead of Iona’s maiden voyage in a month’s time," he added.

"This, coupled with the overwhelming sales for Aurora’s new 2022 winter sun holidays, underpins the incredible demand for travel we are seeing as normality returns."

Set to depart 16 February 2022, the Caribbean cruise visits 16 ports of call.

Further Caribbean holidays are available on Britannia and Azura with 14 night Britannia holidays coming in at £1,299 per person.